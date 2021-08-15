MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet church was vandalized overnight according to the church's pastor, Greg Locke. 

Global Vision Bible Church has been making headlines across the country for their for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis, most recently saying churchgoers will be asked to sit in their car if they come to church with a mask. 

Locke claims vandals came onto church property around 2:30 a.m. and vandalized a trailer and the pastor's pulpit. The trailer had "your lies cost lives" spray painted on the side. The church was vandalized just over a year ago before having former President Trump's ally Roger Stone speak to the congregation after being released from prison

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.