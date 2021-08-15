MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet church was vandalized overnight according to the church's pastor, Greg Locke.

Global Vision Bible Church has been making headlines across the country for their for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis, most recently saying churchgoers will be asked to sit in their car if they come to church with a mask.

"I meant what I said," pastor doubles down on church's mask ban NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet Pastor who is no stranger to making headlines is once again raising eyebrows for his church's ban on masks.

Locke claims vandals came onto church property around 2:30 a.m. and vandalized a trailer and the pastor's pulpit. The trailer had "your lies cost lives" spray painted on the side. The church was vandalized just over a year ago before having former President Trump's ally Roger Stone speak to the congregation after being released from prison.