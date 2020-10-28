NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A controversial Metro ordinance is being challenged in court. It’s Nashville’s sidewalk program which requires people to build a sidewalk in front of their house if there isn’t one there already.

Jason Mayes and his family live on McCall Street. There is no sidewalk in front of their house. He had to pay Metro more than eight thousand dollars to not build a sidewalk in front of his house.

“It’s very frustrating. My parents gave us this lot to build on they live right next door. We wanted to be close to them because they are getting up in age and we have kids and we wanted to remain close,” Mayes says.

Metro requires homeowners to put sidewalks in before they get a building permit. If you don’t want to, you pay into a sidewalk fund.

Jason is one of two plaintiffs suing over its sidewalk ordinance. The suit was filed by The Beacon Center.

“We’ve alleged in the complaint that this is just a funding scheme. Taking private dollars to pay for public infrastructure,” says Braden Boucek with the Beacon Center.

Jason says it isn’t fair.

“It’s frustrating to pay for something that we're not going to benefit from,” Hayes said

Metro Recently changed the process so homeowners could appeal on the grounds of hardship. The Beacon Center says that’s not good enough. They say it’s not right to hold people’s building permits hostage.

Metro’s zoning administrator Bill Herbert told Nancy he hasn’t seen the lawsuit yet so he can’t comment.