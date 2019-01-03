A new honky tonk sign on Broadway is shaking things up.
Tonight Metro Council voted to approved the neon sign for Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, but the approval didn’t come without some discussion about the sign’s design.
“It’s not subtle, but it shouldn’t be it’s Kid Rock,” Nashville visitor Zach Cunningham said.
The sign’s artwork shows what appears to be a buttocks at the bottom of a guitar.
“It’s Kid Rock like come on, he not family friendly but that’s ok, that’s why we love him,” Nashville visitor Danielle Burdelski said.
While some don’t mind the signs attributes, it has some council members shaking their heads.
“It’s pushing that boundary of yes, propriety, but what is this as an entertainment district,” Councilman for the 19th district Freddie O’Connell said. “How does this help further the idea that downtown can be family friendly.”
Co-owner of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, Steve Smith told News 4 they didn’t create this sign to be suggestive and they don’t see how it’s any more so than other establishments around Broadway.
“It’s inappropriate, but do they have a right to it, sure,” Nashville resident Luke Branstetter said.
The council voted 27-3 in favor of the sign.
