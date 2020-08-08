With students and teachers back in school, health and safety is certainly top of mind.
School districts have talked about how they’re taking steps in regards to masks and social distancing, but what about the air quality in buildings?
Here’s consumer reporter Lindsay Bramson with why monitoring air quality in schools is more important now than ever.
Its a new school year equipped with facial coverings and hand sanitizers. but experts say whats just as important if not more is the air quality in school buildings.
“Even if you have people in masks and all that stuff, you still have some viruses that are released into the air and they can stay there even after the kids leave,” said Serene Al-Momen who is the founder and CEO of senseware.co, a tech company specializing in indoor air quality.
“We use indoor air quality sensors that gives you an idea of air quality levels in real time,” said Al-Momen.
She says airborne transmission is the most common way COVID-19 spreads, something medical experts have said for months.
And the smaller the particles, the longer it stays in the air.
“We’re seeing a lot about cleaning surfaces, but not seeing much around cleaning of air and how you’re improving the air which is the primary way of transmission,” she said.
They may be virtual for now but come next month students in metro schools could be back in the classroom.
When News4 asked the district about its ventilation in schools, I was told it routinely monitors its HVAC units and makes adjustments when necessary.
“if the quality isn’t great we can actually determine what you need to do to improve that,” said Al-Momen.
The district says it does not currently have sensors in place that can identify viruses and at this time and there are currently no plans to add them.
This technology is currently used in nearly a dozen schools around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.