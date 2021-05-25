NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division has found that a contractor was violating child labor laws which led to the death of a 16-year-old.

Gustavo Enrique Ramirez was working for Stover and Sons Contractors, Inc. at a hotel construction site in the 300 block of Interstate Drive in Nashville on June 23, 2020 when he fell nearly 160 feet from the scaffolding.

Once completed with the investigation, the DOL found that the Madison company was in violation of two hazardous occupation orders, according to the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

These specific orders ban employers from allowing minors under the age of 18 to perform roofing activities or to operate or ride on a power-driven hoisting apparatus.

Further investigation also discovered the company would allow Ramirez to work more than 8 hours in a day and more than 40 hours per week when he was just 15-years-old.

Ramirez fell from more than 11 stories above the ground when he climbed over a barrier at the roof line and attempted to jump onto a power-driven hoisting device next to the building. He missed the platform, slipped through a gap between the scaffolding and the building where he fell to the ground.

Stover and Sons was assessed a $122,364 civil penalty under the Child Labor Enhanced Penalty Program.

“Every worker’s death is a tragedy, yet the loss of a teenager so needlessly is especially hard to understand. Child labor laws were enacted to protect children from being put at risk in truly dangerous work conditions,” said Wage and Hour Division Acting District Director Kenneth Stripling, in Nashville, Tennessee. “The Wage and Hour Division is determined to enforce child labor laws to keep young workers safe, and to hold employers accountable for their failures to comply with the law.”

An investigation by the Tennessee Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has jurisdiction for the case’s workplace safety portion, led the agency to issue citations to the employer. Stover and Sons is currently contesting the penalties.

In addition to the child labor violations, the Wage and Hour Division also found the employer failed to pay overtime to employees when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, another violation of the FLSA. The employer paid $38,462 in back wages to 55 workers to resolve this issue.

