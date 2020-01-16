HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – Authorities are working to repair a water main that was hit by a contractor working outside of the McDonald’s on Lebanon Pike near Old Hickory Blvd.
Metro Water Services tells News4 the break is affecting roughly 200 people with either low water pressure or not water at all.
Crews are working to repair the break and should have it fixed by midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.