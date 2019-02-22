The continuous gloomy, dreary weather can really mess with your mood.
A Vanderbilt psychiatrist said the absence of light can make people who aren’t normally depressed feel a bit “off.”
Dr. Jonathan Becker recommends you take time to do something that makes you happy.
“You are not alone,” said Becker. “Maybe you’re feeling a little more run down. If you are irritable or stressed, this is a very common problem.”
Becker said another good way to pick up your mood is to get some exercise.
