NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With ten days until Christmas, Santa's helpers wished little boys and girls a Merry Christmas a different way this year.
The COVID pandemic has caused the big man at the North Pole to set up ways to stop germs. That includes Bass Pro Shops, which has "Contactless Claus."
Some of the measures include a clear shield between the children and Santa as well as temperature checks and social distancing.
We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and many businesses are changing the way they will operate this holiday season.
Two-year-old Hudson Anderson's Dad won't forget the first visit with Santa on Tuesday.
"He didn't really know what was going on today," Anderson said
