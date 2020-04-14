NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You may remember BJ Howard. He is the Board Treasurer of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
News 4 interviewed Howard last fall when a likely scammer tried running a trick on him via email.
Howard has received another suspicious email from a fraudster, this time during the pandemic.
“And they were actually selling hand sanitizer, making it appear as thought it was some exclusive offer, just for members of the Better Business Bureau,” BJ Howard said.
This isn’t the only complaint the Better Business Bureau has received related to COVID-19. Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle TN and Southern KY is warning that as this news about the stimulus check spreads, the number of fake checks and other scams surrounding the checks will begin to increase dramatically.
“Caresse, we’ve even had scams where they’re going door-to-door-to try to collect information,” Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau said.
Door to Door. Emails. You name it.
Householder says they’re getting over 100 calls and complaints a day. Everything from bogus emails, to “special” offers.
“There’s a Starbucks text that says 'I want to apologize for us closing our store--so here’s a 100 dollar Starbucks gift card on us...simply click the link.' Well we know again that’s a scam,” Householder said.
There’s another one pretending to be from Wal-Mart.
“New $1,000 Wal-mart gift card awaits you, simply click on this link to access your free gift card.' Again- not real,” Householder said.
Another fake email is about a Netflix offer.
“'Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we will give out 5 months of Netflix premium to keep you entertained. Simply visit this link'….again BOGUS! Don’t follow links that are unsolicited,” Householder said.
BBB is warning consumers to be on the lookout for an increase in emails, phone calls, text messages, and even social media advertising with trying to take your personal information.
Experts recommend not answering those calls, texts, and emails at all because it can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.
The State Attorney General’s Office has noticed an uptick as well.
The AG's Office Department of Consumers affairs received 315 complaints regarding COVID-19. 207 of those complaints are centered around price-gouging. The rest are other categories, such as refund disputes for vacation rentals/events and miscellaneous COVID-19 issues.
Currently, the AG’s office does not have any complaints about stimulus checks, but also state that consumer entries have been posted to the BBB Scam Tracker for Tennessee, which includes scam attempts.
The AG’s Office added that one scam circulating heavily is the “Facebook Government Scam,” in which a consumer may receive a facebook message from a “friend” who claims there’s a government grant designed to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scammers will tell you that you need to pay a $1,500 fee to get it. This occurs when scammers hack a friend’s facebook account and send a message pretending to be that friend, only to take that “fee” money and run.
Here are some tips to avoid fake checks and fake Government websites:
- No one will call or email you from the government regarding your check. If you get a text, phone call, or email asking you for your personal information, do not respond.
- Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant. If you have to pay money to claim a "free" government grant, it is not really free. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is Grants.gov.
- Check for look-alikes. Be sure to do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Find contact info on your own and call them to be sure the person you've heard from is legitimate.
- Check for the Lock icon. Be sure before putting personal information on a website, verify that to the left of your URL box is a lock icon. This tells you that this is a secure page and will better protect your sensitive information.
- Don't assume an offer in a social media message is from a real friend. It's easier for scammers to impersonate real people on social media. Call your friend to verify it was they contacted you (and share this Scam Alert with them if they are spreading false information).
- No payment or personal information is required to receive a recovery check. The IRS has your tax information and will mail the check directly to you, or use the direct deposit information they have on file from your tax return.
If you receive anything suspicious, contact the AG’s office consumer affairs division by clicking here.
The Better Business Bureau also encourages people to contact
https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker in order for them to keep track of the types of scams that are currently happening.
To report a scam or other consumer problem related to the Coronavirus, the Federal Trade Commission also recommends filing a complaint by clicking here.
