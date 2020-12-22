NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Friends and family of Mary Francis Sanders say she’s still recovering at Vanderbilt’s ICU after she was burned in a fire that overtook her home.
What’s left of her home looks dead, charred, but there once was life.
“Cook? At her age – I think she’s 88? She still made Chow Chow by hand,” says neighbor, Rhonda Bemford. “She’s been our candy lady for years.”
Bemford says if you ask any neighbor on Sycamore Circle, they will tell you about Sanders – who was known to most neighbors as Auntie Mae.
“Aunt Mae, Miss. Mae, Miss. Mary, Granny, whatever comes to mind – that’s what we called her.”
The fire broke out in her home last Tuesday morning, in the early morning hours.
“Her only exit to get out of that house was through the kitchen,” says Erica and Tim Meeks, who used to live in the Murfreesboro neighborhood and heard about the fire from their Arizona home. “So, if it wouldn’t have been for those men I don’t know if she would have gotten out.”
Dustin Williams was one of those men. He was working on a house down the block when he says he heard a scream.
“She was out back on the other side of the house out back and she got burned and her hair was burnt, and her rollers were burnt to her,” Williams recalls. “We took her to the street and wrapped her feet up, put a jacket on her and called the police.”
Neighbors say 86-year-old Auntie Mae made it out alive. She’s now at Vanderbilt’s ICU being treated for burns all over her body.
“We’re heartbroken and we are going to pull it together as a family,” Bemford says.
The house was home to more than Auntie Mae, it was a place the community gathered to be with the Sycamore Circle staple.
Friends and family have started a GoFundMe to supply clothes and other donations to bring Auntie Mae back home.
