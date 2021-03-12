MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man working on a gazebo in the backyard of a Murfreesboro home died Thursday after falling from a scaffold.
Construction worker dies after falling off scaffold https://t.co/iFNpyxkp1F— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) March 12, 2021
Murfreesboro Police say 56-year-old Jose Ortiz Hernandez was found unresponsive by his nephew at the newly-constructed home on Avellino Circle just after 8 p.m..
Hernandez was reportedly doing contract work on the gazebo by himself when he fell from the scaffold.
First responders arrived on the scene but were unable to resuscitate Hernandez.
The death is being investigated by detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division.
