COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A construction worker is accused of killing his co-worker in Williamson County.
Johnny Kelley, 29, allegedly threw a paver stone at the victim on Aug. 22 while the men were working at a home in Thompson's Station, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, 26-year-old Ciro Alberto Silva of Columbia, sustained head injuries. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday night.
Kelley, who is also from Columbia, is charged with criminal homicide. He was initially arrested and charged with aggravated assault after the incident.
Kelley's bond was set at $600,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the victim.
