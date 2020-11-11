NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville construction site was issued a stop work order for working on a Sunday this past week. While that’s not too uncommon, people who live around it say there have been problems most of this year.
So much of an issue, following the stop work order, Councilmember Colby Sledge had a sign printed that read, “This site is SHUT DOWN for BREAKING our LAWS and DISRESPECTING our COMMUNITY.”
Sledge said when the construction first began there was fencing and a decent setup, but shortly after storms in March, “things just kept deteriorating.”
As someone who lives close by himself, Sledge said the biggest safety issue for people in the neighborhood was construction vehicles blocking the road. “This things just right on a corner, they would routinely block the road, had nobody out there signaling people so you couldn’t see around the corner to make a turn, you couldn’t tell if somebody was coming or going and we just got them to hire an off-duty police officer like last week,” he said.
He even says he reached out the owner of the site and said things didn’t really change.
Video shot by another neighbor showed a worker raised in the air, with one foot on the lift and the other on the structure. It appeared the worker had no harness either.
“They were clearly doing things that were unsafe. I was watching them do these things unsafely,” said Sledge.
Sledge said he filed a complaint with TOSHA and News4 did confirm with the Department of Labor and Workforce that 1403 Martin Street did have one complaint against it with three inspections taking place in April.
Jason Code who lives across the street has also seen issues. “A lot of stuff a long the side of the road, like a lot of construction debris,” said Code. That debris in the form of runoff and a large sandpile. He continued, “I got a flat tire pretty recently and I guess our neighbor has gotten a couple as well so yeah it seems like there’s nails around.”
Like Sledge and other neighbors who didn’t want to comment on camera, Code saw workers on the job on Sundays. “Yeah, oh definitely. I would say like pretty much every time I would go by there, there was somebody working on it,” said Code.
Sledge says the Metro Codes Director posted the Stop Work Order on Sunday after arriving to find work was being done. He said there people from Codes and Public Works at the site Monday morning to make sure no one was continuing the project. As of now, the current order is in play until Thursday November 12.
The councilmember said he hopes this is a good reminder to the developer and owner that safety of workers and people in the neighborhood need to take priority. Sledge said, “What happens in this city is that people decide they’re going to break the rules because the benefit is greater than the punishment. If they can save money by working when they’re not supposed and getting done faster then to them it’s worth it. Worth whatever fine they might get or whatever slap on the wrist they might get. In this city, we have to make the punishment fit the violation and we have to make it hurt. Like that’s the real priority is we have to make sure people know if they constantly violate the laws then there’s going to be a punishment.”
News4 reached out to both the owner and developer of the project over the last two days but did not hear back.
