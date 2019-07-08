NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The project manager for construction at The Fairgrounds Nashville said the new expo buildings will hopefully be ready in August.
The announcement was made during a meeting of the Metro Fair Board on Monday.
The three new expo buildings at the bottom of the hill will be home to the flea market and other fairground events.
Workers are finishing the interiors now and pouring sidewalks.
They are beginning to do the survey work for a key part of the traffic plan, extending Wedgewood Avenue.
The project manager said the new MLS soccer stadium is still set to open during the second quarter of 2022.
The stadium design team has finalized the plans and are now figuring the costs.
The Nashville Soccer Club MLS team will begin play in 2020 at Nissan Stadium before moving to the new stadium when it opens.
There has been no word on what’s going on with the 10-acre private development that is part of the Fairgrounds plan.
There has been a lot of debate about how close those buildings can be to the race track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.