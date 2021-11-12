NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three years after the initial announcement, Amazon Corp. is reporting they have hired over 2,500 employees at the new Nashville Yards location as construction hits the halfway point.
Amazon says the first tower has been completed and deemed operational, with the second tower slated for completion in 2023.
Upon full completion of the campus, Amazon is expecting to “provide more than 1 million square feet of collaborative office space…communal work areas, cafes, a landscaped rooftop patio with views of the city, and a 32,000 square-foot outdoor patio including a 4,000 square-foot dog park,” according to the website.
Amazon is looking to fill over 700 more positions at Nashville Yards. For more information on these roles, click here.
In the next few years, Amazon will bring not one, but two corporate towers to downtown. And now they want to add another building to their explanation.
