One of the most frequently asked questions in Murfreesboro is when the construction around MTSU will end.
A lot of the hold up on this project has been the weather! Its miserable to work outside when it’s this cold and you can’t pave correctly unless it’s at least 40 degrees.
“They’re working 5-6 days a week, whatever the weather allow them to do," Chris Griffith, the city engineer tells me.
Workers were still outside racing to complete a project that started in January of 2016 and was supposed to be done last August. Griffith says miscommunication with the contractor and added decor are to blame.
“The monuments, the seat walls the signs," Griffith says.
Along with added landscaping that required irrigation to be installed. A snowball effect of things being added to the project and a need to revamp the road.
“It was just an older road that needed to have upgrades to the utilities that were already in place," Griffith tells me.
The biggest additions are sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes for students and teachers that have to walk from the parking lot across the street. Griffith says this road was very unsafe for pedestrians before and they are trying to fix that.
Bringing the project to an estimated total of $15.7 million dollars.
“It’s going to take a little bit longer but overall we think we’re going to come in a little bit under budget," Griffith says.
So the big question mark..is an end in sight? Kind of.
Griffith says the landscaping will be done by the end of February, but sidewalks and crosswalks will have to wait until warmer weather comes
