HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A neighborhood outcry lead to a stop-work order on a new Hendersonville development.
Neighbors said they are tired of their houses flooding.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said after multiple failed inspections, the developer has until May 20 to fix the retention pond in Somerset Downs.
The worst flooding the Hollows Court area has ever seen was on Dec. 31, which prompted neighbors to involve city leaders.
“Over the months we’ve had issued with flood water coming off the Somerset Downs development with such hard and fast-force rain that it’s really become a problem for our neighborhood,” said Ray Baker.
After a neighborhood outcry, city leaders took action.
Josh Sudduth, Sumner County Director of Planning and Stormwater, issued a stop work order on Phase 6 of the development this week, saying developers made a mistake in the design of the new pond in Somerset Downs.
Here is a timeline of inspections from TDEC:
The first notice of violation to the developer, Brian Carroll, was issued Sept. 24, 2018.
TDEC said the developer identified issues within the development on Oct. 12, 2018, and said he would resolve them.
After problems with the retention pond were not corrected, another violation was issued this April.
Since corrections weren’t made, a stop-work order was put in place.
Neighbors like Baker hope this hastens the process.
“The developer is going to get busy pretty quick. They don’t like stop-work orders,” said Baker. “That’s not a good thing. Stop work means stop sales.”
And the city listened.
“When the neighbors get involved, the commissioners and the people on the planning commission do pay attention,” said Baker.
Sudduth sent a letter to neighbors about the stop-work order on Phase 6, but said construction on Phase 5 would continue, saying the work had no correlations to the detention basin causing the flooding.
Neighbors are relieved the stop-work order is in place, but still have to worry about flooding for the next month.
