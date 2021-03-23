NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A traffic control worker was killed this morning at Newson Way and South 5th Street in Nashville. Metro Police say that 71-year-old Charlie Ellis of Goodlettsville was killed when a dump truck backed over him while pouring asphalt on the road.
Police say that 64-year-old Dennis Miller was driving the dump truck. While there was no sign of impairment, any charges against him will be determined after the investigation. Police say that Ellis was wearing a reflective vest at the time.
