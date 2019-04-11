NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a construction crew struck a gas line in downtown Nashville on Thursday morning.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and 10th Avenue North around 10 a.m.
A utility worker hit a gas line and nearby construction crews smelled gas.
Construction workers had to be evacuated from the scene while Piedmont Gas made repairs to the line.
No one was injured.
