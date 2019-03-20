If you’ve been downtown, you may have noticed a huge area near the Ryman Auditorium and Broadway that’s under construction.

The area where the old Nashville Convention Center stood before being torn down is the home of Nashville’s largest mixed-use development, Fifth and Broadway.

The project spans 6.2 acres and features a 34-story apartment building, an officer tower, which will be the Alliance Bernstein headquarters, plus amenities for the public, including restaurants, nightlife, a rooftop entertainment area that will accommodate 1,200 people and a 100,000-square-food food hall.

Fifth + Broadway development to feature multi-level food hall According to developers, the multi-level food hall will feature 30 local restaurant stalls and will also have cocktail bars, an on-site craft brewery and a rooftop entertainment venue.

The food hall’s restaurant partners will including Nashville favorites such as Prince’s Hot Chicken, The Pharmacy Burger, The Donut + Dog and Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen. Hattie B’s Chicken will also be a tenant.

Fifth and Broadway will have an underground parking garage for the public with about 975 spaces.

The developers expect the garage to offer validated parking for customers of the restaurants and stores in the building.

The first part of the project expected to open is the National Museum of African American Music, which has a projected opening in spring 2020.

The food hall is expected to open in mid-2020.