NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Workers began constructing the stage for the NFL Draft on Friday.
First Avenue was closed overnight between Demonbreun and Church Street to accommodate the construction.
The road has been closed for vehicle and foot traffic.
“You can’t walk on that side of first, but you can only walk on this side of the street,” said Jeffrey Alfiero, who works in Nashville.
Massive amounts of plywood, steel and concrete now cover First Avenue in preparations for building the stage.
Alfiero said many people he has spoken with were caught off guard and are inconvenienced by the construction.
“Unless you’re keen into sports, like I am and I’m looking forward to it for the city, but a lot of our visitors don’t know. A lot of people don’t care,” said Alfiero.
Friday was Day 1 of construction and the road closures have already caused headaches for downtown visitors.
“I’ve talked to several people who have been late for work, hasn’t planned this, didn’t know about the traffic change,” said Alfiero. “So for the citizens of Nashville, it’s really been an eye-opening experience.”
First Avenue will be closed for most of the month.
“If you’re going to come in on First, Second or Ellington Parkway, it’s not going to happen,” said Alfiero. “It’s going to be tough.
Alfiero makes the commute to Nashville every day and said your best bet is to come straight through Broadway because the side streets are either closed or packed.
First Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street is the only closure until April 15.
Roads around Nissan Stadium – Titans Way, Victory Lane and First Street – will be closed after April 15.
On April 17, westbound lanes of Broadway will be closed.
“It’s been a bear. It’s changing people’s driving patterns. It’s changing people’s time constraint,” said Alfiero.
Even though there will be more and more closures as the draft approaches, Alfiero believes the end result will be worth the traffic.
“I think it’s a big deal,” said Alfiero. “When the smoke clears, Nashville is going to be pretty proud of what goes down.”
Drop-off areas for ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft have not been established yet. The companies expect to have a plan for delivering fans to the draft closer to the event.
