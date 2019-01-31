A construction agreement for the Major League Soccer stadium remains unsigned. Pages about the budget and timeline are left blank. Metro officials said details are still getting worked out. Some critics of the project claim this should've been resolved already.
"We find out now they don't have an agreement at all," said attorney Jim Roberts.
Roberts represents groups including Save Our Fairgrounds which has filed a lawsuit against metro Nashville over their MLS Stadium plans.
"There's nothing in writing that says anything about how the stadium's going to be built," he said.
The Construction Administration Agreement is between the Metro Sports Authority, Walsh Management and Nashville Soccer Holdings. It deals with the construction of the stadium at the fairgrounds.
Roberts addressed the pages for the project schedule and budget that are blank.
"I think that's always a risk with metro," said Roberts. "They're not being completely forthright with numbers."
Metro Sports Authority executive director Monica Fawknotson told News4 the agreement hasn't been signed and those pages are blank because details are being fine-tuned.
"In regards to stadium costs, Metro’s obligation is capped, but project numbers are still being finalized," she said. "As you know, the MLS ownership group is responsible for all cost overruns. They’re working closely with the design team/construction manager and continue to be great partners."
In September, metro granted final approval of the stadium for $275 million.
The MLS team is planning to use Nissan Stadium for the 2020 season before moving into their own space in 2021.
