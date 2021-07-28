NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Popular Nashville local radio host Phil Valentine has been placed on a ventilator.

Valentine was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and made headlines after saying he wished he had gotten the vaccine and supported it openly.

Valentine's brother, Mark Valentine, told News4 that Phil was placed on a ventilator on Wednesday.

The now pro-vaccine Valentine was doing alright when he first tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. He was hospitalized a week later after he began experiencing COVID-19-related pneumonia.

As a conservative radio host, Phil Valentine has been vocal about his stance on vaccines. He was skeptical.

Mark Valentine told News4 in a recent interview that, "If he had to do it over again, he would be more adamantly pro-vaccination, and that is what he will bring in his message when he gets back to that microphone which we hope is sooner rather than later."