FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Conservative commentator and radio host Steve Gill was jailed in Williamson County Tuesday night on contempt of court charges.
Gill is being held on $170,000 bond, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
In 1994 and 1996, Gill, who is also an attorney, ran as the Republican candidate for Congress in Tennessee's 6th Congressional District. He lost to Democrat Bart Gordon in both elections.
Gill serves as a political editor for the Tennessee Star, a right-wing media company.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
