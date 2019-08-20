FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Conservative commentator and radio host Steve Gill was jailed in Williamson County Tuesday night on contempt of court charges for unpaid child support to his ex-wife. Gill is being held on $170,000 bond, which is the amount he owes his ex-wife.
On May 19, 2019, Williamson County Judge James Martin ruled that Gill had 10 days to pay $170,000 to his ex-wife or else he would be taken into custody.
Gill's ex-wife is seeking a total of approximately $236,000. She says Gill did not make his court ordered child support payments from 2011 to 2017 and that he also owes her money for their children's college payments, medical expenses, and a car she bought for their sons.
Gill and his ex-wife divorced in 2011.
Gill, who is also an attorney, has been a prominent political figure in Tennessee for many years. In 1994 and 1996, he was the Republican candidate for Congress in Tennessee's 6th Congressional District. He lost to Democrat Bart Gordon in both elections.
Gill currently serves as a political editor for the Tennessee Star, a right-wing media company.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.