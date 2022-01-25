NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election to his congressional seat one day after the Tennessee General Assembly voted to split his current district into three.

Cooper made the announcement in a statement sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to Congress. After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year,” Cooper said in the statement.

Cooper has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2003. He previously served 12 years (1983-1995) in the 4th Congressional District when he lived in his hometown of Shelbyville.

“I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history, making me the state’s third longest-serving member of Congress. You allowed me to help millions of people while representing our state capital, as well as 30 of our state’s 95 counties,” Cooper said in the statement.

Cooper said the decision to split his Nashville district into three districts played a role in his decision not to seek re-election.

“Despite my strength at the polls, I could not stop the General Assembly from dismembering Nashville. No one tried harder to keep our city whole. I explored every possible way, including lawsuits, to stop the gerrymandering and to win one of the three new congressional districts that now divide Nashville. There’s no way, at least for me in this election cycle, but there may be a path for other worthy candidates,” Cooper said in a statement.

“I am announcing my decision promptly so that others have more time to campaign. I will return the individual contributions that I have received for this race so that donors can redirect them as they choose.”

Cooper said he plans to finish out her current term.

“I plan on finishing out my term by maintaining a high level of service to all the 760,000+ people in the 5th congressional district,” the congressman said. “A member of Congress is only as good as his staff, and I’ve had the very best talent for almost 40 years. They are a joy and a blessing. Many have gone on to great careers inside and outside of government. My 600+ interns over the years are our future leaders.”

Cooper’s wife Mary Hays Cooper died in February 2021 after struggling with Alzheimer’s disease. She managed her future husband’s first re-election campaign in 1984, according to a release from the congressman’s office. The Coopers were married for almost 36 years.

Cooper, 67, is the older brother of Nashville Mayor John Cooper and son of former Tennessee Gov. Prentice Cooper.

“This is a loss, both for Nashville and Washington. Jim is a leader with deep expertise and a great heart. Our view is that Nashville should be kept whole – as it had been, since the days of George Washington. I’m still focused on the issues that affect Nashville’s students, families, business owners, and residents," John Cooper said in a statement to News4.

Cooper defeated Cissy Baker, daughter of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Howard Baker, in his first run for Congress in 1982. He would serve the 4th District until 1995. In 1994, Cooper ran for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President Al Gore. He would lose to Republican attorney and actor Fred Thompson.

After losing the Senate bid, Cooper moved to Nashville and went into private business.

When Thompson decided not to seek re-election, then 5th District Congressman Bob Clement ran for Thompson’s seat and Cooper entered a crowded Democratic primary. He defeated former Davidson County Sheriff Gayle Ray and state House Rep. John Arriola in the primary and went on to win the general election.

Cooper said he has helped send almost $10 billion in federal funds to Nashville in recent months.

“Another way I’ve been helping is channeling $9.5 billion in federal funds to the Nashville district in just the last 20 months, far more federal money than ever,” Cooper said in the release. “The $9.5 billion does not count the billions of dollars of federal aid that our General Assembly had rejected, or the additional funds from the Infrastructure Act (that no Tennessee GOP federal representative supported).”

Cooper has served on the Intelligence, Armed Services, Budget and Oversight Committees in the House.

“I serve on more committees than anyone else while maintaining a nationally-recognized level of civility and bipartisanship, even in these divisive times,” Cooper said in a release.

On Monday, the Tennessee House of Representatives approved redistricting that would split Nashville into three congressional districts.

Cooper was mapped into a district that did not include a sitting incumbent. His district, which had been Davidson and Dickson counties and a portion of Cheatham County, was redrawn to include the southern and eastern portion of Davidson County, parts of western Wilson and eastern Williamson counties, Marshall, Maury and Lewis counties.

Cooper said he has no plans after leaving office.

‘I don’t know what the future holds, but I am ready to get another job next year and make up for lost time with family and friends. I could not be more excited. Having started as the youngest Congressman in America, even after my record tenure I am still only 67 years old,” Cooper said in the statement. “For everything there is a season, a time and place under the sun. My time in Congress is ending, but I can’t wait to start the next adventure.”

Pull Quote “No one can say that Congressman Cooper didn’t give his all working hard for Nashville. For more than 3 decades, he served Nashville and Middle Tennessee admirably. His absence, which is caused by a short-sighted and power-hungry state legislature that completely ignored the wishes of the state’s financial center and will diminish the voices of minorities in Middle Tennessee, will definitely hurt Davidson County. Jim Cooper will be missed by the thousands that he and his office have helped throughout the years and he leaves behind a legacy of great service.” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie