NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is celebrating a very special 16th birthday with their giraffe, Congo.
Congo turning 16 is a major milestone for him as Masai giraffes only live about 13 years.
Today is Congo's SWEET 1️⃣6️⃣! 🦒 Masai giraffes only live about 13 years in the wild, so 16 is a pretty big deal! Congo loves to be the center of attention and eat all the snacks, so he basically lives like it's his birthday every day. 🤣🎂 pic.twitter.com/yiWTTPrV2L— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) September 6, 2020
The zookeepers helped celebrate with snacks and obviously all of the attention Congo loves.
