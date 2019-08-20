NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you see a bad wreck, you’re taught to call 911.
A lot of people did that last week after they saw a care with a guardrail through the door on Interstate 40.
After News4 listened to the 911 recordings and found there was quite a bit of confusion behind the scenes.
Several callers 911 reported seeing a car impaled by the metal guardrail.
“The guardrail is going literally in the driver’s side door,” one caller told dispatchers.
The 911 calls and dispatch recording indicated there seemed to be confusion and miscommunication at the 911 center.
When the first 911 call came in at 5:16 a.m., it wasn’t dispatched as anything urgent.
EMS arrived 23 minutes after the first 911 call.
It was 45 minutes before dispatchers sent police, even though two officers driving by called in what they saw.
“It doesn’t look like there is any way anyone could have gotten out of this car,” the officer told dispatchers. “I’m not sure if they got ejected or what. I’m going to be looking at the tree line.”
It turned out there was no one inside the car.
The driver may have run off. The 911 calls continued to come in.
The confusion continued. The EMS crew left when it couldn’t find a patient.
TDOT workers gave a dispatcher wrong information. They thought EMS had taken a patient.
“I believe the occupant was already transported with them,” the TDOT worker told dispatch.
Police were still looking for the driver and called the fire department to return to the scene until they finally gave up when the mystery driver was never located.
The mystery that has not been solved is who was driving the car and what happened to them?
The owner of the car was at work in Gallatin when the accident happened.
She told police her car was acting funny that morning, so she got a ride to work. When she got home, her car was gone.
