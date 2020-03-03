COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fourteen people are confirmed dead and at least 52 have been treated for injuries in Putnam County, according to Tennessee Emergency Management.
Porter said multiple homes were destroyed. Fourteen people were confirmed killed by TEMA at 9:30 Tuesday morning. At last check, 52 people had been treated at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
“The storm damage is massive in some of those areas. It’s taking a while to search those areas,” said Porter.
The tornado touched down between Baxter and Cookeville in the western end of the county. Most of the damage was on Highway 70 West from Echo Valley to Highway 56, along with the area around Pippin Road and Locust Grove Road.
Several people are still missing in the Putnam County area. Porter said emergency workers are not going door-to-door searching homes in the damaged area.
There are multiple trees and power lines down in the area. Many roads are still impassible.
Shelters have been set up at the Cookeville Community Center, YMCA and the Tennessee National Guard Armory. Anyone wanting to donate items such as food and water should take them to those locations.
Porter has declared a state of emergency for Putnam County. The declaration will allow the county to get help from state and federal resources.
Tennessee Tech cancelled classes on Tuesday after the storms hit the area. President Phil Oldham reported there were no injuries on campus.
"Because the aftermath of last night’s severe weather is developing, Tennessee Tech is closing campus and cancelling classes effective immediately. We do this out of respect for the many people suffering loss, which may include some in our campus community.
"I am grateful that we had no injuries reported on our campus. We also do not have structural damage to any buildings, though you will see debris scattered about campus.
"Let’s take a moment to remember we are part of a bigger Cookeville community that is doing an amazing job responding to the physical and emotional needs of those affected. As quickly as we can, we will let you know about volunteer opportunities to help our town recover and heal. Today, and in the coming days, kindness is needed more than ever.
"Food services will operate on a normal schedule, as will the Volpe Library, Health Services and the Fitness Center. The Counseling Center is available 24 hours a day at 931-372-3331."
