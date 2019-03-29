CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident on Lylewood Road in Montgomery County where two people were confirmed dead.
The crash happened on Lylewood Road near John Taylor Road.
It is unclear at this time what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved.
The road is currently closed. Officials say motorists should seek an alternate route while the investigation continues.
Stay with News4 for updates.
#HappeningNow we are investigating a crash on Lylewood Rd near John Taylor Rd in Montgomery County with two confirmed fatalities. This investigation is ongoing plz seek alt routes. @mcsotn— THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 29, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.