NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of measles cases in the country continues to grow.

On Thursday Alabama became the 23rd state to report a case of the highly-contagious virus.

How worried should I be about measles? A series of measles cases in the United States has led to fear and uncertainty in some communities, as well as quarantines at sea and at universities. Some cases have even hit adults who thought they were protected by the vaccine.

The disease was declared “eradicated” from the United States in 2000, but now it’s back.

Tennessee now has five confirmed cases, all in East Tennessee.

Many who have children who are too young for the measles vaccination are asking “What do I do?”

The five cases in East Tennessee were expected because they were all connected to the first case of measles.

Doctors said your child needs to be at least 6-12 months old before their first vaccination.

If you’re not traveling somewhere with a major outbreak, like New York or Washington, you don’t h ave to be overly concerned.

“We haven’t had any new exposures in the community,” said Dr. Michelle Fiscus, medical director of the state immunization program. “We haven’t had any new people in quarantine that we’re watching right now, outside of the folks that were connected to the first case. That’s really great news.”

Doctors encourage everyone to get the MMR vaccine to stay ahead of the measles outbreak.

“Measles is one of the most contagious organisms that we know of,” said Fiscus.

So contagious that it can linger for up to two hours, even after the infected person leaves the room.

If your child is under the recommended 6-12-month-old window for vaccines, doctors said be cautious, but don’t panic.

“Use common sense,” said Fiscus. “Don’t go to places where you know people are going to be sick, like hospitals.”

If you are an adult who is unsure if you have received the immunization, there are ways you can check.

“Find your shot records from when you were a kid. Depending on what state they grew up in, they may be able to contact their local health department, or a health department in Tennessee if they have received immunization in Tennessee,” said Fiscus.

You can also have blood drawn to see if you have those antibodies in your system that fight measles.

Symptoms are a runny nose, cough, fever, red eyes, and then after 3-4 days, a red blotchy rash on the face. Then the rash travels down the body to your arms and legs.

Doctors said if you suspect measles, the first thing to do is stay home and call them to you because of how contagious it is.

Copyright.