A celebration of African American history and culture was held on Friday at Tennessee State University.
For 38 years the Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture has brought thousands together for a deeper insight into black history.
This year’s theme, Memory, Mobility and Sound, examines the way African Americans have made an impact in Nashville and Tennessee through history, story and song.
“People don’t realize the breath of music that is in Nashville,” said music historian Don Cusic, a professor at Belmont. “It didn’t start at the Grand Ole Opry. It started with the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
“It’s like history off to the side. They don’t realize how valuable it is today.”
Cusic spoke on his new book Nashville Sound, which gives insight to the history of Nashville music.
