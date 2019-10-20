NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An International City/County Management Association (ICMA) member was assaulted in downtown Nashville while attending the ICMA conference.
An event spokesperson said the incident happened between the Music City Center and the Omni Hotel.
A person who showed signs of mental instability aggressively approached an ICMA member and injured the member. An armed good samaritan stepped in to intervene and police quickly arrived within seconds.
The assailant was taken into custody and the victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Metro Nashville Police, hotel and event security told ICMA staff that this kind of incident is very rare in downtown Nashville and that ICMA members and attendees should not be afraid.
ICMA staff is working with the city and conference planning partners to make sure all attendees are safe and well informed throughout the conference.
