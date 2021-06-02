NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live concerts are coming back to an iconic music venue in Nashville.
The doors will open at EXIT/IN on Wednesday night ahead of its 50th anniversary this year. Concertgoers will enjoy a performance by the Midnight North with Mike Miz & special guests. Wednesday's concert will be indoors.
The venue has created an outdoor, “COVID-safe concert experience” for patrons called “Out/Back.” The Out/Back features the following items:
The OUT/BACK space is located directly behind Hurry Back and the legendary EXIT/IN. There will be limited capacity for patrons as well as the public, and the venue will adhere to all state and local health guidelines.
To learn more about the upcoming shows at EXIT/IN, click here. Tickets are available at EXIT/IN are available online by clicking here.
