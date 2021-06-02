NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live concerts are coming back to an iconic music venue in Nashville.

The doors will open at EXIT/IN on Wednesday night ahead of its 50th anniversary this year. Concertgoers will enjoy a performance by the Midnight North with Mike Miz & special guests. Wednesday's concert will be indoors.

The venue has created an outdoor, “COVID-safe concert experience” for patrons called “Out/Back.” The Out/Back features the following items:

Features of OUT/BACK five picnic tables with umbrellas

a full bar set up

local eats from food trucks

merchandise for sale

portalets available for use on site

The OUT/BACK space is located directly behind Hurry Back and the legendary EXIT/IN. There will be limited capacity for patrons as well as the public, and the venue will adhere to all state and local health guidelines.

Out/Back shows and dates 6/3 The Sacred, Beyond Here, and Taco Mouth

6/9 The Shindellas w/ Kyndle Wylde, and The Magi

6/10 Jenny Teator, Drew Dixon w/ Poster Child

6/16 The Nashville Masquerade ft. The Hollow Roots, The Dirty Delusions, and Williams

6/17 South of Eden w/ Poncho Stevens, and Glen Haven

6/23 Teenage Bottlerocket w/ MakeWar, and SecondSELF

6/24 An evening with LadyCouch

6/30 Hip Hop on Elliston w/ Daisha McBride, Reau x Marquez, and DJ Walt

7/1 Thelma and the Sleaze w/ Gyasi, and AJ & The Jigga Watts

7/7 Jax Hollow w/ Flarelight, and Vera Bloom

7/8 Notelle

Chris Cobb Statement “Live music is back on the Rock Block! Exit/In has enriched our lives through music for 50 yearsand sustained the pandemic through collaboration and unprecedented generosity," EXIT/IN Owner Chris Cobb said in a statement on Wednesday. "I’m filled with joy and gratitude to finally celebrate Exit/In’s 50th anniversary with live shows!”

To learn more about the upcoming shows at EXIT/IN, click here. Tickets are available at EXIT/IN are available online by clicking here.