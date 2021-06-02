NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live concerts are back at an iconic music venue in Nashville after a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doors opened at EXIT/IN on Wednesday night ahead of its 50th anniversary this year. Concertgoers enjoyed a performance inside the venue by the Midnight North with Mike Miz & special guests.

The venue has also created an outdoor, “COVID-safe concert experience” for patrons called “Out/Back.” The Out/Back venue features the following items:

Features of OUT/BACK five picnic tables with umbrellas

a full bar set up

local eats from food trucks

merchandise for sale

portalets available for use on site

The OUT/BACK space is located directly behind Hurry Back and the legendary EXIT/IN. There will be limited capacity for patrons as well as the public, and the venue will adhere to all state and local health guidelines.

Out/Back shows and dates 6/3 The Sacred, Beyond Here, and Taco Mouth

6/9 The Shindellas w/ Kyndle Wylde, and The Magi

6/10 Jenny Teator, Drew Dixon w/ Poster Child

6/16 The Nashville Masquerade ft. The Hollow Roots, The Dirty Delusions, and Williams

6/17 South of Eden w/ Poncho Stevens, and Glen Haven

6/23 Teenage Bottlerocket w/ MakeWar, and SecondSELF

6/24 An evening with LadyCouch

6/30 Hip Hop on Elliston w/ Daisha McBride, Reau x Marquez, and DJ Walt

7/1 Thelma and the Sleaze w/ Gyasi, and AJ & The Jigga Watts

7/7 Jax Hollow w/ Flarelight, and Vera Bloom

7/8 Notelle

Owner Chris Cobb said he is excited to be back. It is the club's 50th anniversary on top of everything. It's been 444 nights of closure, Chris has been counting. He looks at the walls and can see the musicians that have been here before.

Chris Cobb Statement “Live music is back on the Rock Block! Exit/In has enriched our lives through music for 50 yearsand sustained the pandemic through collaboration and unprecedented generosity," EXIT/IN Owner Chris Cobb said in a statement on Wednesday. "I’m filled with joy and gratitude to finally celebrate Exit/In’s 50th anniversary with live shows!”

To learn more about the upcoming shows at EXIT/IN, click here. Tickets are available at the venue and online here.

Fans returning to the iconic venue for Thursday night's concert can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Metro Health before the show.

The health department will host a pop-up clinic outside Exit/In from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m..