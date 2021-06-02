NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live concerts are back at an iconic music venue in Nashville after a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doors opened at EXIT/IN on Wednesday night ahead of its 50th anniversary this year. Concertgoers enjoyed a performance inside the venue by the Midnight North with Mike Miz & special guests.
The venue has also created an outdoor, “COVID-safe concert experience” for patrons called “Out/Back.” The Out/Back venue features the following items:
The OUT/BACK space is located directly behind Hurry Back and the legendary EXIT/IN. There will be limited capacity for patrons as well as the public, and the venue will adhere to all state and local health guidelines.
Owner Chris Cobb said he is excited to be back. It is the club's 50th anniversary on top of everything. It's been 444 nights of closure, Chris has been counting. He looks at the walls and can see the musicians that have been here before.
To learn more about the upcoming shows at EXIT/IN, click here. Tickets are available at the venue and online here.
Fans returning to the iconic venue for Thursday night's concert can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Metro Health before the show.
The health department will host a pop-up clinic outside Exit/In from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m..
For a full list of community vaccination events, visit https://t.co/YIWATld5t6— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) June 1, 2021
