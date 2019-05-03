Since August there have been 430 complaints about scooters through Hub Nashville.
A metro rep said some complaints are true violations, some aren't. He said what one News4 viewer snapped on camera is definitely a problem.
Viewer Melinda Whitley snapped the picture of a row of Lime scooters blocking the curb cut at Second Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard.
"We want to make Nashville the most welcoming and inclusive place we can," said Stacie Price, an attorney at Disability Rights Tennessee. "Being inclusive isn't just the goal. It's the law."
"It makes it impossible for someone with mobility disabilities to access sidewalks," she continued, referring to Whitley's picture.
"That's a violation," agreed Bill Fields, Director of Transportation Licensing. "If you get on a scooter, you have to acknowledge there are certain things you're not supposed to do."
Fields said while he's heard of situations like this before, the far more common problem is people just leaving scooters in the way on the sidewalk. He said that also makes it to where a person in a wheelchair can't pass.
A new ordinance is supposed to help with these situations. The scooter companies are intended to be fined for violations and the rider be fined in turn.
"No fines have been issued yet, but we are monitoring the best we can where scooters are being left," said Fields. "We're getting it corrected or letting the company know they have a problem."
A representative for Lime told News4 in a statement:
"The safety of our riders and the entire Nashville community is paramount, and that includes ensuring our scooters are well maintained and properly parked throughout the city. That starts with our local operations team, who actively monitors and deploys our fleet, and immediately addresses any misplaced or improperly parked scooters.
We encourage anyone who sees a Lime scooter that they suspect is misplaced or not where it should be, we ask that they please report it to our 24/7 customer service team, available through the app, email (support@li.me), phone (1-888-LIME-345) or text (1-888-546-3345)."
"People with disabilities have faced barriers," said Price. "The solution is just having the citizens of Nashville start with taking the responsibility to park where the sidewalks and curb cuts will be accessible. It starts with the responsibility of each citizen."
