NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill lee is catching some flack after he spent time on Lower Broadway on Thursday night, but he didn't wear a mask.
It has many Tennesseans wondering about the precedent it sets. This all comes back to a push on social media to tell people that Tennessee is "open for business."
We're open and we want to see you in Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/B25dbnBgbF— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 11, 2021
Lee said Tennessee is the number one tourist destination, and so he was welcoming spring breakers and summer travelers back to the state. The message isn't what people are taking note.
"Tennessee is open for business. I'm about to go down to some of my favorite businesses to get me a pair boots. Might get me something to eat. I hope that you come down, you get you a pair of boots and get you something to eat in Downtown Nashville soon," Lee said in the tweet.
After that video, Lee posted several pictures on Twitter showing him meeting with people. He isn't wearing a mask. He isn't social distancing. And neither are the people in the pictures with him.
It is unknown if these people are fully vaccinated, but we do know the governor is.
It's worth noting that Tennessee is near the bottom when it comes to how much of our state population is vaccinated. Tennessee is at just over 9%, currently.
