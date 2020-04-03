A lot of Gallatin and Sumner County officials are speaking out against a nursing home bringing residents back after a Coronavirus outbreak. The city and county mayors are just two of the people who say they're not assured enough has been done to protect people at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
"She had in my life been my best friend," said Claire Jasper-Crafter, whose mother is a resident at the center. "Now with the Alzheimer's, she doesn't always know me, but she's happy to see me."
There's noting Claire treasures more than afternoons with her mom at the center. Claire tells us, her mom's now at a hospital diagnosed with Coronavirus.
"To hear that my mom at her age and with the underlying conditions was positive was a moment for me," Claire said. "It was very difficult."
That center was recently cleared out with more than 100 residents and employees testing positive for Coronavirus and four residents dying. The residents began returning to the center Thursday.
"I have no idea how you can believe a place can be that clean in three days," said Scott Langford, chairman of the Sumner County Commission. "There's been completely unsatisfactory communication with the families, with the communities, with us. It's a complete disregard of duty."
While our calls to the center itself have not been returned, a representative for TEMA tells News4 a contractor has done a deep clean and has disinfected the property. He went on to say a state surveyor has inspected to make sure the building is safe to reenter. The representative said residents who tested negative or have recovered from a positive diagnosis can now return while those who have not recovered will stay at hospitals.
"I'm concerned they're setting up an environment where the same cycle is just going to happen again," said Claire. "I wish they would take a step back and wait."
