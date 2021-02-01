NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health officials are working hard to get vaccinations out to thousands of Tennesseans. But some are concerned about how well it will work with new variants of COVID spreading across the country.

Doctors are trying to stay ahead of the virus that is constantly changing. Some of these new strains of COVID might be stronger, as the U.K. variant. Right now, the current vaccines should still work.

"The more we look, I think the more we'll find," Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said. "At the moment, we're pretty comfortable that the vaccines that we have available will cover the most severe disease produced by these variants."

Schaffner, this is what they learned from the U.K. variant is what we've seen here in Tennessee so far. He said knowing the exact version of the disease that is spreading requires special testing. The concern is some of these variants of COVID are stronger and could hospitalize more people.

2 cases of COVID-19 variant strain found in Tennessee Five cases of the B117 variant strain of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in Tennessee and confirmed by the CDC, the Department of Health confirmed on Thursday.

Schaffner said that's why it is so important people get vaccinated now to build that resistance. About 80 percent of adults need to get it for the vaccine to be effective.

"Please show up, roll up your sleeve get the vaccine you'll protect yourself and the people around you," Schaffner said. "Maybe down the road each year, you know flu shot in one arm, COVID vaccine in the other. That's down the road. We'll work on that when the time comes. "

Schaffner referred to the flu and said down the line, we might have to tweak the vaccine like we do the flu shot. However, the current shot is still so important to get.