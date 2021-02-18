NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews rescued 12 people after a dock collapsed in Old Hickory on Wednesday night.

Rescue crews searched boat by boat on Wednesday night to make sure everyone was safe after the collapse at Blue Turtle Marina. Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said it was dark and slippery out here last night which made the rescue more difficult. But everyone was accounted for.

“We are very glad to say that we rescued everyone that was out here,” Nashville Fire Spokeswoman Kendra Loney said. “Everyone that we have record of being out here has been rescued so far 12 people – and that includes some children.”

Dock collapse at Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory Crews are on the scene after a collapse at Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory on Wednesday night.

There are concerns about the house boats underneath the boat ramp. Management at Blue Turtle Marina have advised people to not live inside their boats during this time.

News 4 has seen many boat owners come to the Blue Turtle Marina. One man just told News 4 he came to rescue his cat. They will not be staying on the boats with these conditions.