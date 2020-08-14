SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A since deleted Instagram photo of Sumner County high school students at a pool party, well over the state gathering limit of 50, drew polarizing responses.
"I was kind of outraged," Beech High School Student Jason Zurlo said. "Like, they're all good kids, don't get me wrong, but that's just no the best idea right now."
Zurlo heard about the party, but chose not to go. According to him, and the Instagram page for the event, it was a fundraiser for a Beech High School student organization called 'Beech Patrol.'
"They were just using it as a way to get together and have fun, as well as to raise money for them to use supplies they said."
After several calls to the newsroom from concerned parents, News4 took to the 'Hip Hendersonville' Facebook page. The post received more than 350 comments, mostly from members upset at the suggestion there should be concern over the party at all. Three parents left comments claiming their child attended the party with their permission. All three declined interviews.
Friday, the Sumner County Mayor reminded his constituents to adhere to the mask mandate and strongly urged them to keep gatherings under 10.
"That is not being socially responsible of our students [who] participated in this. I understand that this was done in the spirit of raising money - that's very admirable. At the same time, I'm very disappointed these students didn't clearly think this over."
"I don't want people getting the wrong idea, 'cause when people hear about high school parties, they think about drugs and alcohol and all that, but it was none of that." Zurlo said. "I'd say just think a little bit harder next time. Like, you don't know who could be affected by this, even if nothing bad happens to you personally. You don't know, like, who it's affecting."
The group posted a statement to Instagram after the photo was taken down, stating it was not a school function, and "no one was required to be there."
Sumner County Schools responded to our request for comment confirming the party was not a school sanctioned event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.