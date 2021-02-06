NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As temperatures across the Mid State drop into freezing weather with chances for snow, local advocates of Nashville’s homeless population say its especially important to remember not everyone is safe and the weather can turn deadly.
"One of the things that happens this time of year is it becomes increasingly important for folks to understand that homelessness is a dire issue that we need to address everyday," said Paula Foster, Executive Director of Open Table Nashville.
Foster said because of hard times through the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have faced a form of homelessness - and winter can mean danger.
"We are so afraid that some of our friends are going to die of exposure. We’ve already lost people this year because its been cold and they didn’t have a place to go," she said.
With multiple chances of freezing temperatures in the Middle Tennessee forecast this week, Foster told NEWS4 that Open Table Nashville and other groups work to get resources to Nashville’s unhoused to stay warm and gets people to Metro's stay safe shelter when it opens if temperatures drop below 28 degrees.
"Since the end of November until now, 16 nights we’ve taken 457 people into the shelters," Foster explained.
Foster said the urgency highlights Nashville’s need for more affordable housing.
"Next week is going to be incredibly bitterly cold week and I wish we had the resources to get everyone inside. But we don’t. And we’re going to continue working on that," she said.
Foster pointed to reaching out to organizations like Open Table, Colby’s Army, Shower the People and Blanket Nashville to assist people facing homelessness.
