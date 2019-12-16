NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A computer outage is affecting every Tennessee Drivers Services Centers across the state.
Officials tell News4 that computers at all service centers around the state are down, and do not yet know when they may come back on line.
Due to this outage, nothing can be done at the service centers, and customers can only wait for the systems to return to service.
News4 is working to acquire additional information, and will provide updates as details become available.
