NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A computer issue is affecting a number of state departments, including every Tennessee Driver Services Centers across the state.
Officials tell News4 that computers at all service centers around the state were down Monday, and do not yet know when they may come back on line.
Due to this outage, nothing can be done at the service centers, and customers can only wait for the systems to return to service.
The outage is currently impacting computers in these departments:
Department of Children's Services
Strategic Technology Solutions (the state IT agency for departments)
Department of Human Services
Tennessee Department of Environmental Control
TennCare
Tennessee Driver's Services
A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Revenue tells News4 that all hands are on-deck, working to resolve the issue.
TennCare operations are running on backup servers, so there is no affect upon performance of services.
One database at the Department of Children's Services, and one at the Department of Environmental Control were impacted by the issue, and no customer-facing services have been affected.
In an earlier statement released midday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told News4:
There is currently a statewide service outage impacting all driver services systems.
The state’s technical support team is working to address and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
This statement was sent out prior to inter-agency awareness of the broader computer issue.
