NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro’s new $35-million-dollar computer program has not had a smooth roll-out.
The latest issue concerns 1099 tax forms that went out to Metro retirees.
Opie Sory's 1099 was wrong. So wrong he could end up paying income taxes on $4,000 in income he never earned.
He retired after a 43-year career with Metro, first as a police officer, then as a court officer in General Sessions court.
His pension income was correctly listed on his 1099, but the form did not account for deductions he is legally entitled to.
Sory and many other Metro retirees have to wait for new, accurate forms before they file their federal tax returns on April 15th.
"And we can't pay our taxes till we get a corrected form,” Sory said. "We need a corrected form NOW!" He said he called the Metro payroll office but no one returns his call.
Metro's new R-12 computer program is one of the most expensive IT contracts in the city, ever. The city signed a no-bid contract with a company called Mythics, who is a reseller for Oracle software.
The project’s budget is 35 million. The head of Metro's IT department, Keith Durbin, made a presentation before council members at a metro budget meeting in Oct of 2018.
Durbin supported giving a sole-source contract to Mythics.
"May of 2019 is when that should go into place," Durbin said.
Councilmember John Cooper, who would later become mayor, asked Durbin about his faith in the product.
“Your confidence in the implementation of this contract is high?” Cooper asked Durbin.
Other departments and boards have had problems with R-12.
In September, 200 school system employees didn’t get their paychecks on time.
In December, the finance officer for the fair board said she had not been able to get detailed financial reports for some six months.
"Still having some bugs," said Felicia Bowman.
“They are working on getting us where we don’t have service interruptions,” Bowman told the fair board.
"And they only have 2 or 3 people working on programming for the entire city," she said.
News 4 also learned that one of the contractors working on the MLS stadium and fairgrounds project had billed nearly half a million dollars for work done from April to December of 2019, that had not been paid.
No one from the IT department or finance director’s officer agreed to do an on-camera interview before our deadline.
A spokesman for the Metro Finance director’s office provided a statement regarding the retirees.
“Subsequent to the issuance of 1099’s to pensioners in January, it was discovered that for some pensioners Box 2a “Taxable Amount” incorrectly included a value, and that Box 2b “Taxable Amount Not Determined” was incorrectly not checked. Corrected 1099’s were issued in February to those pensioners impacted. Each impacted pensioner was also provided with a letter explaining the correction,. wrote Sean McGuire.
Opie Sory said he had not yet received a corrected form.
