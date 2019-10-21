NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A computer upgrade that went awry caused drivers to have up to 4 hour delays at Tennessee Driver Testing Centers Monday.
People who came to Tennessee drivers testing centers this morning were in for a long wait. In some cases, people who were waiting for more than four hours still could not be served. A state wide computer upgrade that was done over the weekend left some driver testing stations across the state with no access to their computer systems.
According to Wes Moster with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, The IT department attempted a computer upgrade over the weekend.
Some computers took the upgrade successfully, but some did not. The problems were especially bad in East Tennessee, according to Moster. There were also sporadic outages in the Nashville area, he said. The Hart Lane center was completely down. Hickory Hollow’s center had problems, but was up by noon. The downtown driver renewal station in the Tennessee Tower is up and running as of noon.
The testing center at Hart Lane was completely down, and drivers were unable to renew their licenses, apply for new licenses, or take their driving tests until after noon when the facility computers were able to connect once more to the servers.
Jose Ramos, who drove from Bowling Green, KY, said he was missing a class to be here and will not be able to renew his drivers license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.