Recycling is getting more and more difficult.
Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee's landfill is getting fuller by the day.
The situation has left a lot of people, who want to do the right thing, feeling frustrated and helpless, but there is a local company that's giving people another option.
The name of the company is Compost Nashville.
Micah Puncochar co-founded the company six years ago, and so far, they've diverted 3.6 million pounds of food waste away from the landfill.
Instead it gets turned into compost.
"Compost is a soil amendment, so it looks a little like dirt and mulch mixed together," said Puncochar.
Their clients fill their bins every week with everything from vegetables and meat bones to fat and baking grease.
Then crews pick them up, replacing them with clean cans.
"And then they get a share of compost in the Fall gardening season and the Spring gardening season as one of their rewards," said Puncochar.
The service costs $35 a month, and while the owners said you should still recycle, you might make a bigger impact by composting since 40% of our trash is actually compostable.
Their hope is that more people will join them because with the local landfill expected to reach capacity in less than ten years, they said, we don't have time to waste.
"This is something that actually can have impact on your neighborhood, on your local community. It truly does make a difference," said Puncochar.
Compost Nashville services Nashville, Donelson, Franklin and Brentwood.
To sign up visit www.compostnashville.org.
The company also does commercial pickup and has several local partners including Mitchell Deli, Crema, Dose, Butcher & Bee, Acme, Henrietta Red, Bastion, Zulema's Taqueria, Harpeth Hall, The Nashville Food Project, Frothy Monkey, Puckett's, Red Pony and The Grilled Cheeserie.
Additionally, Compost Nashville sells compostable food and beverage containers.
If you'd like to compost for free in your own yard, Metro Public Works is hosting classes every weekend in February. To sign up visit https://keepnashvillebeautiful.wufoo.com/forms/r2hdxwq1fpugmd/?fbclid=IwAR0Pt7MbJ-c_GqojtvGRaleG1zso6yK5C7JwNLPT6tAZQ71KydBEmEM_NL0
