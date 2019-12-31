The gates at Bicentennial Mall are now open! The people up in the front ran to make sure they got their spot. Weather is perfect right now for December. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/OEy6goAq7U— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) December 31, 2019
The iconic music note has been raised! @WSMV #NashvilleNYE pic.twitter.com/XuNQ4wR0JG— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) December 31, 2019
It’s starting to fill up! There’s a little over six hours before we ring in 2020. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dQTTFkSL60— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) December 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.