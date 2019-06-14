Some families said the treatment of their loved ones' final resting place is causing a lot of pain. Complaints have followed Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville for years. Reps for the cemetery said major improvements are coming in the form of new funding.
"This is my dad's stone, and as you can tell, it's been here since March," said Gary Craft in a video shared with News4.
Craft said his dad died in August and the plot at Green Hill remained without a gravestone until last week.
That's when he said he found his father's stone behind what he called a junk yard on the property.
"It's got a cup and everything just laying there," said Craft, showing the gravestone covered in dirt. "I don't know what else to say. You can tell it's just laying here in the trash."
Three years ago, residents shared their complaints with News4 over tire tracks over graves and trash and broken vases on the property. Others complained of areas of the cemetery being under water, uneven rows of markers and sinking graves.
At that time, a rep for Green Hill said employees responsible for damage were fired. The rep also said flooding and live springs under the ground created the sinking and uneven graves and problems of overcrowding had been decades in the making.
A committee involving family members of those with loved ones buried in the cemetery was formed in 2016. The goal was to come up with suggestions for the problems, but complaints continue.
A current petition site with concerns about Green Hill has 242 signatures.
"It's terrible how people have spent good money to have loved ones buried out there treated like that," said resident Mike Walker.
Walker said he became so upset with the cemetery's upkeep, he had his parents moved from there to the veterans cemetery.
"It's a shame nothing has been done or can be done," he said.
In reference to Craft's concerns, a rep for Green Hill claimed they'd always been in contact with Craft about the steps they were taking with the gravestone. She said there was more to the story but couldn't elaborate further. Craft said the gravestone was set shortly after he posted his video to Facebook last week.
New trustee for Green Hill Mark Hayden said the place has been without a trustee for about four years and didn't have funds coming in. Hayden said owner of Green Hill Jason Strader has been covering many expenses himself.
Hayden said he's stepping in to help with funding in the next two weeks, and he wants people to contact him directly with their concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.