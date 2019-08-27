NEW YORK, NY (WSMV) - A formal complaint has been filed with the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility against Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott over public statements he made against the LGBTQ community.
The lawsuit is brought on by Lambda Legal, Tennessee Equality Project, and Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County. They are calling for the investigation and disbarment of Northcott after Northcott said he does not file domestic assault charges if the violence occurred between same-sex couples. Northcott has also said he does not recognize "homosexual marriage" and would not prosecute county clerks who deny marriage license to same-sex couples.
"LGBTQ people experiencing domestic violence are among the most vulnerable populations in Tennessee. Prosecutors have a duty to treat their cases with the same gravity as all other cases. Discrimination in prosecution endangers our community and erodes the public trust in the criminal justice system. We join Lambda Legal's complaint out of a solemn obligation to the LGBTQ community in Coffee County and a hope for equal protection of the laws." said Christopher K. Sanders, executive director of Tennessee Equality Project and Tennessee Equality Project Foundation.
Northcott made the public statements on March 13, 2018 at the Chafer Theological Seminary Bible Conference during a presentation called "The Local Church's Role in Government."
During the presentation, Northcott stated that he charges defendants with simple assault when a domestic violence incident occurs within the marriage of a same-sex couple, rather than the charge of domestic assault that he files when the incident occurs in the marriage of a different-sex couple.
The lawsuit alleges that Northcott justified his reasoning by arguing that domestic violence charges are to recognize and protect the “sanctity of marriage” but “there’s no marriage to protect” when it comes to same-sex marriages. Northcott also said he would decline to prosecute county clerks who deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples and reportedly implied that he would pat them on the back or give them hugs instead of holding them accountable.
Read the full complaint against Northcott below. App users, click here to view the PDF.
